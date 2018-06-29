Cranleigh Prep pupils save the environment with litter picking

On Monday June 18, Cranleigh Prep lower school, dressed for the occasion in their wildlife-themed outfits, took part in a science activity morning with conservation in mind.

The form one pupils made bird feeders out of seeds and lard, ready to hang up in their gardens. They also enjoyed painting an array of insect hotels for invertebrates such as bees and ladybirds.

Form two built bird boxes and feeders and came up with some colourful designs to paint on them.

The children then went on a nature trail around our lovely school grounds, finding objects of interest along the way and identifying trees, insects and mammals’ homes as they went.

Finally, a big clear-up of the school involved pupils donning gloves and a picker to tally-up how many pieces of litter they could find in all the corners of the school.

A staggering 2,347 pieces were found! This figure counts towards our recent speaker, Dave Cornthwaite’s Waterbike Collective – he wants to collect one million pieces of litter in total as part of his Say Yes More initiative.

We hope that the children have been inspired to keep our wildlife safe and to help to look after our environment, while having fun at the same time!