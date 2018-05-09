Collyer’s students taste success at Nestle mock assessment day

Over 50 Collyer’s students took part in a mock assessment day at the college, run by young experts from Nestle.

Key exercises included redesigning a logo for a Nestle product, a taxing product group problem solving task, numerous group presentations on the marketing of a Nestle product and individual interviews with 1:1 feedback from Nestle staff.

The Nestle team, who are all currently commercial apprentices, comprised: of Katie Tyson, Emillie Corden, Rachael Rhodes, Emily Turner and Sophie Davies.

Katie Tyson, HR commercial apprentice for corporate functions at Nestle, was thoroughly impressed.

She said: “Students turned up to the day prepared for business!

“They were engaged from the introduction, and continued the energy and enthusiasm throughout what was a tough day.”

The students gained a tremendous amount from the experience, and they were able to practise their employability skills and pick up tips and techniques from the Nestle team to help them to prepare for the recruitment process with other employers.

During the day there was a fierce competition to redesign a logo for a Nestle product.

Joint winners of this were talented students Bilal Qureshi and Rebecca Frost.

Katie Tyson added: “Students took on feedback well and were asking questions that not only challenged themselves, but challenged the Nestle team as well.

“Overall, the day was really enjoyable and we met some great students who showed real determination and commitment throughout all of the tasks we set.

“It was a pleasure to share our experiences and feedback with the students and hope that this may help them within the future.”

Steve Martell, deputy principal at Collyer’s, teaches the employability programme at the Ofsted outstanding sixth form college. He was thoroughly impressed.

He said: “Our students showed a genuine interest in Nestle as a company and the opportunities on offer.

“It was clear they’d done their research beforehand and they put great effort into all the tasks.

“Well done to all of them – I’m incredibly proud!”

Lucy Hargreaves, employability co-ordinator at Collyer’s, said: “We tell the students that business really matters, so it’s fantastic to be working in partnership with organisations like Nestle, to provide our students with the employability skills to kick-start their careers.”

Steve Martell added: “Big thanks to Katie Tyson, the Nestle team and Collyer’s Lucy Hargreaves and Ellen Bateman for making this important opportunity possible.

“Nestle were massively impressed by the calibre of our students, so huge congratulations to Bilal Qureshi and Rebecca Frost for coming out on top.

“They are a credit to Collyer’s and absolute stars!”