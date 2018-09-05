Collyer’s students learn about careers in photography

The Collyer’s photography department welcomed two ex-students to speak to current learners about pursuing a career in the photographic industries.

The talks formed part of the department’s summer enrichment activities, which helps to prepare students for their second year of A-level study, progression onto degrees and pursuing job opportunities.

Student Sian Spiers said: “Listening to two people that have been in the same position as me was very reassuring and inspiring.

“It was very interesting to learn about the different pathways in which photography can take you in the future which has made me consider potential options for my own career.”

Collyer’s art and photography technician, Charli Scally, talked about her projects, developed during her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees.

Chloe Powell returned to share her experiences since leaving college. Chloe left Collyer’s photography department last year and has gone on to complete the Foundation Diploma in Art and Design at Northbrook College, and has now gained a place studying architecture at the Kent School of Architecture, Canterbury.

She spoke to the students about her experiences studying post A Level, and how her skills have developed.

Sian added: “Another aspect I found interesting was looking at previous coursework that both Charli and Chloe had completed and how it included many skills and techniques that we are learning about, and using at A-level.”

Charli Scally is about to complete her Master’s degree in Photography at UCA Rochester, after gaining a first from Southampton Solent.

She said: “It’s been a privilege to be able to share my knowledge and experiences with the students.

“Hopefully looking at the work today, and having a greater understanding of what is possible after A Level, they will be inspired to go on their own exciting creative journey.”

Subject leader for photography, Laura Andrews, was delighted: “Thank you so much to Charli and Chloe for taking the time to come and speak to us today.

“Their enthusiasm and passion has been truly inspiring. It has been a wonderful opportunity for our students and will certainly help them with future projects and progression.”

Deputy principal Steve Martell, said: “Massive thanks to Laura Andrews and our outstanding photography department for creating this valuable learning opportunity.”