Collyer’s students graduate employability course

Collyer’s students studying the new and highly regarded employability course have graduated from the year-long programme.

The innovative employability programme at Collyer’s is co-ordinated by Lucy Hargreaves and taught by deputy principal Steve Martell. Launched in September, the course was uniquely designed by the college to help students into the world of work with the help of taught sessions, workshops, trips and a host of inspiring special guests.

Lucy Hargreaves, Collyer’s employability programme co-ordinator, said: “The programme’s first year has been a resounding success and much of this has been down to the application of the students and the incredibly generous guest speakers, who have given so much of their valuable time to prepare for and take part in sessions running throughout the year.”

Steve Martell said: “The student feedback has been phenomenal!

“They particularly enjoyed the lively question and answers, so hats off to our industry experts for actively taking part and getting into the spirit of employability.”

Second year student Dan Goodyer, who alongside his A-levels studied the Employability course at Collyer’s, said: “I have loved this course. Our guests really threw themselves into Steve’s lively, and sometimes cheesy, TV style question and answer sessions! They each gave honest advice to all of us about how to be successful in our future careers.”

Ed Pirie said: “We covered networking, logical thinking, body language, CVs and writing letters of application.

“I also particularly enjoyed the mock interviews with industry experts and of course, our weekly star guests!”

Fellow student Dhairya Soni said: “It’s great that Lucy and Steve were always on hand to help and answer individual questions. They really care about our futures and this has given me confidence.”

Lucy Hargreaves added: “Employability is one of the numerous progression initiatives we run at Collyer’s and we are certainly looking forward to running the programme again next year.”

Steve Martell said: “Massive thanks to Lucy Hargreaves for making the employability course happen. I’m incredibly proud of our hard working students and it was an honour to present them with their employability certificates.”