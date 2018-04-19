Collyer’s students go to Oxbridge conference

An excited coach of 2019 Oxbridge hopefuls made their way from Collyer’s to Epsom Downs Race Course for the annual Oxbridge conference.

Students from the sixth form had the opportunity to visit rolling lectures focusing on successful applications, student finance and careers, as well as presentations on the nature of the universities. Students also enjoyed talks and Q&A sessions on individual subjects and disciplines.

Ian McAlister, Collyer’s director of HE and progression, organised the trip. He said: “We have some very able students and the fabulous courses on offer at Oxford and Cambridge are not only attractive, but a very real option for many of them.”

Collyer’s Martin Nichols is helping to guide the prospective Oxbridge students. He said: “What the universities are looking for are students who will enjoy the process of learning.

“They want engaged, intelligent individuals who will be happy in their studies.

“This is fortunate because that describes our students well!

“It is comforting to hear that as Oxbridge moves towards more complex admissions tests, our students now have the opportunity to show their true ability and understanding.

“The conference was both eye opening and practical, with clear balanced advice delivered in an informative and articulate manner.”

The students who took part in the Oxbridge event at Epsom Downs were positive about the day.

Gracie Enticknap said: “This has been so helpful I have had so many of my questions [answered] from finance to subject based information. It has given me an excellent set of parameters to work to. I am so glad I came.”

Issy Hall, who also enjoyed the trip, added: “This has been a very positive day for us. The lectures have been very entertaining and really engaging. This makes me excited for what is ahead!”

Ian McAlister was delighted: “‘There was so much on offer this year.

“The day comprised detailed information on the application process and student finance, and in addition to course talks, our learners also had a chance to talk to students currently studying at Oxbridge.”

Collyer’s deputy principal, Steve Martell, said: “At Collyer’s we encourage all of our students to aspire to the very best they can be.

“We run several Oxbridge events, part of a busy progression programme which continues throughout their time at Collyer’s.”