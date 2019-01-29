Collyer’s students get careers advice from Boost Drinks’ sales director

Horsham students have received a massive ‘Boost’ to their understanding of the world of work.

It was all thanks to a special session at the College of Richard Collyer which welcomed Al Gunn - sales director for Boost Drinks - to the college for a session with students focussing on employability.

Al took part in a lively Q&A with students, focusing on his meteoric career journey and gave candid advice about how students can be employable in the future.

Lucy Hargreaves, Collyer’s employability programme co-ordinator, said: “It was incredibly generous of Al to accept our invitation and give up so much of his valuable time to prepare for, and take part in the session - our students really enjoyed the lively Q&A.”

The second-year students who attended the session were those currently studying the innovative and highly rated Employability Programme at Collyer’s.

Collyer’s deputy principal Steve Martell, who teaches the course, said: “Al Gunn has enjoyed a hugely successful career in marketing and sales and it is fantastic that he’s willing to inspire and actively help the next generation.

‘‘We are massively grateful to Al for his continued support of the important employability work we are doing here at Collyer’s,” said Mr Martell.

Collyer’s director of higher education and progression Ian McAlister, who also presents at HE and progression events at Collyer’s, said: “Alongside the taught employability sessions, the college’s numerous progression activities this year will include: inspiring guest speakers, mock interviews, employability skills workshops, Not Going to Uni (NG2U) evenings, HE Evenings, HE Fairs, Oxbridge Trips and a host of other events in conjunction with key national, regional and local partner organisations.”

