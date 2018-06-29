Collyer’s pupils picked for Guild of Mercers’ scheme

Collyer’s pupils Daniel Brown and Dominic Marks have been selected to be this year’s Guild of Mercers’ apprentices.

The Guild of Mercers’ Scholars is open to ex-students from The College of Richard Collyer in Horsham, Peter Symonds Sixth Form College in Winchester and six other schools supported by the Mercers Company including top London independent schools St Paul’s Boys and St Paul’s Girls.

The guild supports two students from Collyer’s each year in obtaining the freedom of the City of London and later on joining a Livery Company within the City of London.

It is associated with the Mercers’ Company which has always been exceptionally generous in the field of education - Richard Collyer was a Mercer and left money in his will to establish Collyer’s in Horsham in 1532.

The apprenticeship involves having an apprentice master who offers advice and guidance and networking opportunities during university and starting your career.

At the end of the apprenticeship students are offered membership of the guild and can obtain the freedom of the City of London.

Daniel Brown took part in an apprentice binding ceremony held at London’s Guildhall, supported by his father Stephen and Sally Bromley, principal at Collyer’s. Afterwards they were invited to a special supper in the Guildhall.

Dominic’s ceremony will take place in July.

Tabitha Hall became an apprentice in 2016 and is currently completing pilot officer training for the RAF at Cranwell. She said “Having an experienced apprentice master can help with writing CVs, practising interviews and also building confidence when talking to professionals/potential employers.

“The process of application and being sworn in is an experience that you don’t forget and can help prepare students for future applications or interviews.”