Collyer’s employability students take mock job interviews

Collyer’s employability students have been put through their paces with mock interviews by experts from Assurity Consulting.

Lucy Hargreaves, employability co-ordinator, explained: “Assurity’s Ian Robinson and Lara Batley have been running some brilliant sessions with our students over the last few months. “Working from real job descriptions, the group have followed the process of researching the company and job role, completing an application and submitting a CV and covering letter.

“After all the preparation and research, they were then finally put through the rigours of a mock interview by senior staff from Assurity; we made sure our students had never met them, to add to the realism!”

Assurity’s Thomas Nicklin, Victoria Teer, Vanessa Scampton and Sarah Cross posed the questions and judged performances in several awards categories.

Joint winners of the best interviews were Tim John and Hope Johnson;

Best CV and covering letter was won by Ed Pirie, while best dressed prize went to Jason Glaze. Best question to the interview panel was awarded to Joe Humphries.

Using their extensive experience, Thomas, Victoria, Vanessa and Sarah kindly spent time with each student to talk through the concept of a job interview, and after the mocks, they spoke to the students individually, to provide feedback on their performance and advise on areas they may wish to work on before seeking employment.

The feedback from the candidates was very positive. Tim John said: “I feel a lot more confident in going for real interviews now I have had this experience.”

Ed Pirie added: “I worked really hard to prepare and was pleased with the interview’s outcome.”

Dan Goodyer who performed well, said: “Great experience. The Assurity Consulting experts were helpful, friendly and gave great advice.”

During the day the students gained an insight into an interviewer’s perspective, as Ian Robinson and Lara Batley gave top-tips about what they look for and how to stand out from the crowd.

Employability co-ordinator Lucy Hargreaves, commented: “This is about making the best of the talent our young people have got and helping them develop it. All the students interviewed today clearly have huge potential!”

Collyer’s deputy principal, Steve Martell, who teaches the employability course, added: “Massive thanks to the Assurity Consulting team for giving up their valuable time and helping the next generation. They have been huge supporters of our employability course and it was incredibly generous of them to donate the prizes.

“The students have thoroughly enjoyed the experience and through a practical exercise picked up a tremendous amount about the world of work.”

Lara Batley, who returned to present the prizes, said: “We are so proud of the students. They performed superbly and were keen to learn new ideas.

“They were dressed extremely professionally, forming a strong first impression with Thomas, Victoria, Vanessa and Sarah.”

Lucy Hargreaves added: “Well done to everyone who took part today – if it were up to me, I’d certainly say to all of them: ‘you’re hired’!”