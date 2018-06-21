Collyer’s DofE students get a visit to Buckingham Palace

Collyer’s students who completed their Duke of Edinburgh gold awards have collected their certificates during a presentation ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Charlie Brooker, Louise Dufour, Lauren Green, James Hartley; Freya Mackins, Rachel Partridge and Katie Philps were thrilled to be welcomed to Buckingham Palace.

In addition, Amelia Smith and Natalie Crundwell also passed their gold awards, but were unable to attend the ceremony.

Anna Coleman, who is the Duke of Edinburgh co-ordinator at Collyer’s, was delighted.

She said: “We are very proud of all our gold Duke of Edinburgh award students who collected their certificates at Buckingham Palace.

“From completing challenging expeditions in Dartmoor and the Brecon Beacons, to volunteering across a wide range of community organisations, all our students have shown determination and endeavour in pursuit of their individual goals.”

Dan Lodge, vice principal (quality) at Collyer’s, said: “These students are a credit to Horsham and Collyer’s. They thoroughly deserved a big day out [at] the Palace!

“The Duke of Edinburgh gold award is incredibly difficult to achieve, so we are hugely proud of their achievements this year.”

Collyer’s runs the Duke of Edinburgh gold award programme every year and students interested in starting in September 2018 can find out more during the college’s fresher’s week in September.

Deputy principal Steve Martell added: “Massive thanks to Anna Coleman for managing such a successful year.

“She’s been absolutely amazing and has thoroughly inspired our wonderful Duke of Edinburgh students.”