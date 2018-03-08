Collyer’s college charity concert in aid of Parkinson’s UK

Last week Collyer’s college hosted a concert in aid of the charity, Parkinson’s UK.

Hosted by Mike Lavelle, the event was a huge success and comprised performances from Collyer’s jazz band and the Collyer’s orchestra.

Students, teachers, friends and family from the Collyer’s community supported the event.

The evening also included an address from Martin King, of the Parkinson’s Society.

He gave the audience a moving insight into living with the condition.

The multitalented Mike Lavelle conducted both the Collyer’s orchestra and Collyer’s jazz band.

The audience was wowed with orchestral performances which included Bizet’s “Toreador Song”, Elgar’s “Nimrod” from the Enigma Variations, and Sibelius’ “Finland”.

The Jazz Band treated everyone to some popular classics.

They wowed the audience with hits such as “Fly Me to the Moon”, “Come Rain or Come Shine”, and finished on a thumping “I Feel Good”.

Collyer’s music teacher Steve Brundish helped co-ordinate the event.

He said: “We are so lucky to have such talented young people at Collyer’s!

“It was a truly great evening.

“We are so glad that it was well attended and positively received by the audience.

“We are proud to support the Parkinson’s UK charity, and the amazing Mike Lavelle and the students thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

“We definitely plan to put on more shows like this in the future!”

The Collyer’s Orchestra, who performed wonderfully, featured violins: Anja Elvin (leader), Lizzie Eves, Lydia Palmer, Cherry Lam and Anisha Wakefield; violas: Mrs Elvin; cello: Matthew Luk; flutes: Israel Harding, Catherine Overend and Felicity Zappulo; clarinets: Emma Brownless and James Reed; bass guitar: Jack Harding.

The brilliant Collyer’s jazz band comprised: trumpet: Archie Russell-Weeks; alto saxophone: Matt Bland; tenor saxophone: James Reed; trombones: Lawrence Schofield and Matt Hutchinson; piano: Mike Lavelle; bass guitar: Angus Sheldon; and drums: Navid Kalani.

Huge praise on the night also went to the soloists: Vila Zhang (piano), Matthew Luk (Cello), Issi Hall (vocals) and Lawrence Schofield (trombone).

Collyer’s principal Sally Bromley was delighted.

She said: “I was immensely proud of the students’ performances and it was an honour for us to welcome Mr Martin King to Collyer’s.

“Massive thanks also to Mike Lavelle, Dan Page and Steve Brundish for helping to make this event possible.”