Collyer’s careers fair sets pupils on journey to getting jobs in the travel sector

Students attended Collyer’s recent travel and tourism careers fair in large numbers, to learn more about the post college world of employment and training in the fast growing industry.

The event was co-ordinated by head of subject for travel and tourism, Nikki Stone and Collyer’s Tracy Bennett.

Organisations quizzed by the students included Africa Collection, Butlins, City Tours London, Classic Holidays Collection, DHL – Gatwick Airport, The Edge Hotel School, South Lodge Hotel and more.

Although the majority students at the Ofsted outstanding sixth form college progress to university and higher education, a number are also contemplating taking alternative progression routes or moving into the job market.

Nikki said: “Massive thanks go to the many organisations, companies and individuals who supported this busy event.

“It was great to see so many students actively engaged in considering future career paths in the exciting travel industry.”

The experts explained that students need to be proactive to become credible candidates for employment, and that there are a huge number of opportunities in the highly competitive area of travel and tourism.

Collyer’s assistant principal, Andrea Martin said: “The fair was a huge success and in addition to our BTEC single and double travel and tourism students, the event also attracted many who are studying our other BTEC and A-level programmes, which was great to see.”

Ian McAlister, director of progression and HE at Collyer’s said: “The college’s numerous progression activities have included guest speakers, mock interviews, employability skills workshops, Not Going to Uni (NG2U) evenings and a host of other events in conjunction with key national, regional and local partner organisations.”

Employability co-coordinator, Lucy Hargreaves added: “The Collyer’s travel and tourism fair is another hugely important date in the progression calendar.”

Collyer’s deputy principal Steve Martell said: “This brilliant event has received great student feedback. Big thanks to Nikki Stone and Tracy Bennett for making this fair happen.”