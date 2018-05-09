Christ’s Hospital pupils network with entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs from law, public relations, cybercrime, insurance and consulting gathered at Christ’s Hospital (CH) recently for a networking event with sixth form pupils.

The event, held on April 26, started with an introduction by David Mellor, founder of a leading mentoring and consultancy business helping people’s transition to entrepreneurial careers and author of several books on entrepreneurship.

After this, the members of the Guild of Entrepreneurs shared their experiences.

Whether it was to start up a business or for advice on how to be successful in employment, the event provided pupils with valuable insight and new networks.

As well as talks and a question and answer session, there was plenty of time for networking with the entrepreneurs. Several CH pupils had already benefited from work experience through the Guild’s members.

Emilia, 18, said: “Neo and I have been involved in building a strong connection with the Guild of Entrepreneurs over the past year.

“Our first meeting was at the networking event last March at CH, where we met Nicola Manning; the head of development and education for the Guild. Subsequently, we were invited to attend a networking event held by the Guild in London, where we met a variety of very interesting, successful and inspiring entrepreneurs who all had vastly different businesses. Since that event, Neo and I had the opportunity to shadow two important businessmen; Simon Fordham and Robert Ferguson, who helped us gain an insight into their respective professions. CH has also developed links with Mandy Haberman, inventor of the self-seal cup, her visit being a fascinating experience for our DT (design technology) department. The announcement of an entrepreneur active (club), starting next year, will be an incredible opportunity. For those who offer these truly invaluable opportunities, we can’t thank the Guild of Entrepreneurs enough.”