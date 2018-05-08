Christ’s Hospital pupils complete epic charity walk

Senior pupils from Christ’s Hospital have raised £4,273 so far for YoungMinds and Chestnut Tree House, almost doubling their original target of £2,500.

They raised the money by walking 44 miles from the City of London to the campus in Horsham on April 15.

The sixth formers met at 6.30am by Christ’s Hospital’s recently installed sculpture, near the school’s original home in the City 1552-1902. It took just over 12 hours to reach their school in Horsham where they celebrated their achievement with parents, staff and other pupils.

One of the project leaders, Verity Butt, 17, said: “Firstly, a huge thanks to everyone who supported our journey from the City of London to Horsham. Secondly we would like to express our gratitude to all those who provided delicious cakes and those who purchased other baked goods at various fundraising events. We are now in the midst of exam season and as it stands, the grand total is at £4,273. The walk itself was understandably challenging but exciting and amusing.

“It was satisfying knowing all our hard work was going to a good cause and nice to see both teachers and pupils working in unison outside of a classroom setting. This reflects the good nature of the School and speaks for itself.

“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and would never have believed our targets would sky rocket.

“The possibility to further help the work of these two incredible charities is still open until half term and we would love to increase our target with the help of the public - please help us go the extra mile by reaching a phenomenal £5,000.” To donate to the cause visit https://www.justgiving.com/teams/monitorswalk2