Arunside school walk over 700 miles in aid of Sport Relief

The children and staff of Arunside school in Horsham walked from the school to Aberdeen last week, without leaving the school grounds, in aid of Sport Relief.

The challenge of walking the 572 miles in five days, was met with enthusiasm and excitement by both children and staff.

Kyra Rutherford, class teacher at Arunside said: “I was keen for Arunside to get involved with Sport Relief, to raise awareness of the charity and provide an exciting opportunity for the whole school to work together as a team and, of course, get active.”

Catrina Robinson, teaching assistant said: “The children and staff took on the challenge in their PE lessons. A course around the school grounds was marked out and each child was set the challenge of completing one mile.”

Progress was displayed on a large UK map to update the children on their progress and spur them on. The children also learned about the work Sport Relief does around the world.

Catrina Robinson added: “The children were so excited and keen to start the challenge. The atmosphere in the school was wonderful.”

Kyra Rutherford commented: “All the children, from reception class through to year six, were brilliant!”

“It was wonderful to see them encouraging each other and working as a team. The event really highlighted the positive attitude and determination of pupils at Arunside.”

Once the children started the challenge there was no stopping them. By Friday afternoon they had covered a distance of 726 miles, taking them 154 miles beyond their target distance.