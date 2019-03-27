2019 Rotary in Arun Youth Community Awards

Young people’s exceptional achievements, supporting and helping others, have been recognised and rewarded at the Rotary in Arun Youth Community Awards for a fifth year. Four Rotary clubs, Arundel, Bognor Hotham, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, work together on the awards to acknowledge and celebrate the wonderful work of young people from across the Arun district.