Easter holiday fun for kids at Squire’s Garden Centres

Children can plant an Easter container or go on a spring hunt at Squire’s in Washington and Crawley this spring.

These popular ‘Create and Grow’ events run from April 8-18 and there’s no need to book. Families can simply turn up on the day.

The Plant An Easter Container event costs £6. Children can plant a stylish bucket or watering can with succulent plants. Then they can decorate their creation with Easter stickers and take it home afterwards.

The Spring Hunt (£2) lets kids look for clues around the garden centre to help them find the magic word. All correct answers will receive a gourmet chocolate pizza slice.

Each activity takes about 20 minutes and people can take part on a ‘first come first served’ basis. Stock varies by centre and children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

