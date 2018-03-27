Easter fun at Amberley Museum

Amberley Museum is open every day during the school Easter holidays from Good Friday March 30 through to Sunday April 15.

With a special day planned on the Easter Sunday April 1, as they are hosting their annual vintage car show.

With over 150 vehicles visiting the museum and exhibiting for the day, they also have their resident steam trains running on their narrow gauge railway around the site.

Over the Easter weekend and throughout the Easter school holidays, the museum is running Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, Easter trail around the 36 acre site.

As the mad hatter hosts his annual Easter tea party, can you help Alice get there on time? Help Alice find her way to collect your Easter prize.

Trail £1, normal admission applies.

On Wednesday April 4, the museum is hosting the second in its programme of museum explorer days.

On this day it will be Let’s Explore BT Connected Earth, looking at the communications exhibition and the history of the telephone.

Then on Wednesday April 11 the third museum explorer day will be Let’s Explore the Paviors’, looking at the history of roadmaking.

You can still pick up your museum explorer passport to complete during the 2018 season.

The West Sussex woodturners will also be running their children’s activity workshops on each museum explorer Wednesday, where children can have a go at wood turning and make a small item to take home.

Workshops are charged at £1 per child.

As part of their Mr Pepper’s little learners programme for 2018, on Friday April 6 there will be craft activities for toddlers focused on spring.

On Friday April 13 the craft activities will be looking at transport.

Children under four can visit the museum for free, but there is a small charge of £2.50 per toddler if they wish to take part in the Mr Pepper’s little learner activities.

On the Sunday April 15, the museum is holding its Spring Industrial Trains day.

Where there will be action on the museum’s narrow gauge railway, along with demonstration runs of the road machine contractors’ monorail.

The museum’s resident steam trains will also be running on this day.

Amberley Museum is a remarkable heritage site in the Sussex South Downs, with 36 acres to explore and over 40 exhibit buildings to visit, focusing on industrial and transport history.

Take a ride on the narrow gauge railway and historic bus.

Exhibits include the telecommunications hall, electricity hall, working printshop, lime kilns, steam engines and more.

The museum is home to traditional craftspeople such as the Woodturners and Blacksmith, with a café, gift shop, nature trails and picnic areas.

The museum is accessibility friendly and dogs are welcome on site.

This year the museum is celebrating its 40th season, and they are hosting over 50 events in 2018 from children’s activity days to classic vehicle shows.

They will be open until October 28. For more information on their events, or education programme, please see their website for full details www.amberleymuseum.co.uk