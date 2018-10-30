East Sussex Christmas lights switch ons: Where are they? When do they start? How much does it cost?

As the nights draw in and Christmas approaches lights, trees and decorations will start springing up across East Sussex, bringing warmth and sparkle to the county.

Several towns are holding late night shopping and Christmas light switch on events, here is our handy list so you can grab a warm drink, pull on your best Christmas jumper and join the fun.

The Orchards Shopping Centre Haywards Heath Christmas lights 2017. Pic Steve Robards SR1728367 SUS-171120-174103001

Battle

Saturday, November 24, 5pm. Battle Memorial Hall, High Street, Battle.

Father Christmas arrives in Battle for the afternoon to see Battle’s children and switch on Battle’s traditional Christmas lights.

Bexhill

Friday, November 30 from 4pm.

Christmas tree lights will be switched on and there will be a Christmas market in the town centre, with live music and dance to enjoy.

Brighton

Thursday, November 15, 5.15pm

The Brighton illuminations will be first lit at a free event in East Street, Brighton.

East Grinstead

Saturday, November 17, 5:00pm

The Town Council puts on a festive display of Christmas lights in the town every year, with a change of illuminations every five years.

Eastbourne

Starting Friday November 30

Eastbourne is hosting a number of events. The Eastbourne Community Christmas Market runs until December 23.

It transforms the centre of Eastbourne’s busy high street with a celebration of the best local produce, gifts, artisan crafts and unique handmade items.

Also on Friday November 30 is Meads Magic.

On Saturday December 1 look out for the Motcombe Christmas Fair. This is a traditional Christmas fair in the heart of Motcombe. Held on Crown Street, expect lots of traditional stalls, music, dancing and other entertainment to get you into the Christmas spirit!

Hailsham

Friday, November 23, 6pm.

A special Christmas lights switch-on event will take place in Vicarage Field. Santa will be handing out free sweets to children and pupils from Hailsham Community College and Grovelands Community Primary School will be carol singing before the official switch-on at 6pm. The two winners of this year’s best Christmas pizza design competition will press the button alongside the mayor of Hailsham.

Hastings

Friday, November 16, 5pm

From 5-6pm, visitors can enjoy free live entertainment including a circus skills workshop, fire hula hoop display, fire poi and stilt walker in Wellington Place (outside Costa Coffee). There will be a spectacular performance from exceptional acrobats in a magical snow globe outside Debenhams. To add to the magic, look out for the snow and enjoy singing along to your favourite hits from ‘The Greatest Showman’!

From 6pm, the circus performers will make their way to Priory Meadow’s Queens Square where the entertainment continues on stage with More Radio. As always, the Christmas lights will be switched on by Santa, followed by a spectacular firework finale at 7pm.

Seaford

Saturday, December 1, 5.30pm

Seaford Christmas Magic runs from 10am to 6pm and brings the sounds and smells of Christmas with a full range of entertainment and attractions for the people of Seaford and the surrounding areas. This year includes two stages packed with live music, Santa’s grotto, reindeers, lantern parade, as well as the Ice Queen and Snow Princess. Christmas lights will be switched on at 5.30pm.

Westfield

Saturday, December 1, 6.00pm

Visit Westfield Village throughout December from 6pm everyday to enjoy a spectacular display of Christmas lights.

To date Westfield’s annual light display has raised an incredible £76,754.13

