East Grinstead 'protest' turns out to be Bollywood film crew
A 'protest' which sparked a police call-out turned out to be a cast and crew in the middle of filming a Bollywood movie, police have said.
A concerned member of the public had called the police after spying what they thought was a group of protesters carrying a 'large sound system' last night.
Police arrived at the scene and carried out a search of the area only to find the cast and crew of a Bollywood movie in the making.
Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said on social media: "A report from a member of the public of an alleged protest group with a large sound system, meeting up in East Grinstead yesterday evening at 6.30pm saw an area search carried out by some of the team.
"Turned out to be a film crew and cast filming a Bollywood movie in the area."