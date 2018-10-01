Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle - what will she be wearing on royal visit?

As the excitement builds ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to the county, one question every fashion lover will be asking is what will Meghan be wearing?

On past official visits she has worn big named designers Dior, Givenchy and Emilia Wickstead, and chosen those not many of us have heard such as Canadian designer Judith & Charles and fashion label Goat.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the annual WellChild Awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday September 4, 2018. See PA story ROYAL WellChild. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Felpham personal stylist and coach Vicky Booker would love to see the Duchess wear a British designer to the county.

“A shift dress and coat would be an obvious choice but as they have a very full-on agenda for the visit I’m wondering if she may perhaps opt for a trouser suit.

“More masculine tailoring in interesting colour-ways or maybe on-trend checks could be a fashion statement.

“Maybe Stella McCartney or Burberry.”

Vicky Brooker

As for the designer she would love to see Meghan in, Vicky says Victoria Beckham.

“Bearing in mind the Beckhams are friendly with the royal couple and Victoria’s style I’d say would be suited perfectly to Meghan’s look.”

How would Vicky describe Meghan’s style?

“I love the simple elegance of her style now she’s a royal. She’s generally very well ‘put-together’ and has what we call a ‘city chic’ style personality, which fits in with her role as a Duchess perfectly.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their visit to the Nelson Mandela centenary exhibition at Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday July 17, 2018. The exhibition features photographs, archive footage and information panels telling the former South African President's story around six themes. See PA story ROYAL Sussex. Photo credit should read: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

“This means she goes for modern classics and simple, clean lines, but isn’t afraid to mix things up a little with more contemporary trouser suits and accessories.

“I think there is a risk of her playing it a little ‘safe’ at times - the court shoes and nude tights favoured by the Duchess of Cambridge have been dominant at her last few royal engagement. Before she met Harry, she experimented a lot more and definitely showed off her amazing legs often – but this wouldn’t be seen as appropriate for her role now.”

Vicky’s top picks of Meghan’s previous outfits including the khaki Ralph Lauren ensemble she wore to Prince Louis’ christening, her evening wedding dress by Stella McCartney and the Givenchy separates she wore for a trip to Dublin earlier this year.

“I would love to see her wearing more colour,” Vicky said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex outside St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, Surrey, after attending the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday August 4, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Sussex. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

“She wears a lot of black and neutrals. She has such lovely strong deep colouring that she really shines in the rich tones – greens, royal blues, damsons, reds.

“There’s a lot of psychology associated with colour, so it’s something she needs to consider depending on the occasion, but on a trip like this, it would be great to see something a bit different.”

We will just have to wait and see on Wednesday.

Vicky is a fully trained, award-winning image consultant with colour me beautiful. She has a Diploma in Personal Performance Coaching with the Coaching Academy and a masters’ degree in HR management. She runs her own image consultancy and coaching business, based in Sussex, and works all over the UK and internationally.

For more information on Vicky, visit vickybooker.com

