‘Drought’ forces Horsham pond dipping event to be called off

A pond dipping event at Warnham Nature Reserve near Horsham has been cancelled today - because there is not enough water in the ponds.

Prolonged hot dry weather has led to low levels of water in ponds and rivers across the south.

In a notice on its website the nature reserve states: “Due to insufficient water in the Dipping Ponds, this event has been cancelled!”

The 92 acre nature reserve site is owned and managed by Horsham Dictrict Council. It includes a 17 acre millpond, marshes, grassland, reed beds, hedges and woodlands.

The site is home to a variety of wildlife with more than 100 species of bird and includes a heronry.

The mill pond is fed by two streams, Boldings Brook and Chennels Brook, and there are three small ponds - now suffering from a lack of rainfall.