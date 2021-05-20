Drivers urged to avoid West Chiltington Way after car fire

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 1.45pm to reports of a car on fire on West Chiltington Road near the junction with Coolham Road.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised one crew from Billingshurst Fire Station to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the crew found one vehicle well alight and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly brought the fire under control using two high pressure hose reels.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service