Drivers urged to avoid West Chiltington Way after car fire

Drivers are being urged to avoid West Chiltington Way after a car caught fire.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 1.45pm to reports of a car on fire on West Chiltington Road near the junction with Coolham Road.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised one crew from Billingshurst Fire Station to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the crew found one vehicle well alight and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly brought the fire under control using two high pressure hose reels.

“The crew booked away from the scene at 2.30pm.”