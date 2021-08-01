Drivers urged to avoid part of A23 due to two incidents
Drivers were earlier urged to avoid part of the A23 following two separate incidents.
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 1:30 pm
Sussex Police said the emergency services were dealing with a van fire and car that had left the road – and the driver was trapped.
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service confirmed crews from Burgess Hill and Henfield attended the van fire – northbound on the A23 between Muddleswood and Hickstead, at 10.18am.
It added that a car left the road and went into a hedgerow, between Pyecombe and Muddleswood, northbound.
“One person was trapped, but the casualty self-extricated under South East Coast Ambulance Service’s supervision,” said a spokesman.
“Two fire engines from Brighton attended at 10.39am.”