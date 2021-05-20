Drivers urged to avoid A272 after car fire
Drivers are being urged to avoid the A272 after a car caught fire.
Firefighters were called at 1.49pm to reports of a car on fire on the A272 at Billingshurst, a spokesman said.
He added: “Joint Fire Control mobilised one crew from Billingshurst Fire Station to the scene.
“Upon arrival, the crew found one vehicle well alight and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are currently bringing the fire under control.
“We would urge drivers to avoid the area for the time being.”