Drivers ‘parking like idiots’ in Southwater spark residents’ fury

Sunny weather drew hundreds of visitors to a beauty spot on the edge of Horsham over the weekend - and left residents fuming over cars blocking their driveways.

People living in Southwater say that visitors to Southwater Country Park left their cars strewn along residential roads in the village.

Some angry residents took to social media to complain about access to their homes being blocked and others maintained that buses were unable to get down some roads on their route because of the parked vehicles.

They accused drivers of ignoring ‘no parking’ signs and ‘parking like idiots.’

Some queried whether people were leaving their cars in village roads rather than paying a parking fee in the country park grounds. There are also calls for Horsham District Council to provide more ‘official’ parking spaces.

The problem is becoming an annual headache for local residents who have faced similar scenarios over the past few years.

Last summer Horsham District Council urged visitors to ‘be considerate to local residents and follow signage for parking instructions.’