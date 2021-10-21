A police spokesman said the incident happened in Kipling Way at about 12.05am.

The silver vehicle contained five men, all from East Grinstead, police said.

“The 27-year-old driver was tragically pronounced dead at the scene,” said the spokesman.

Sussex Police said a man died after a vehicle hit a tree in East Grinstead after midnight on October 21.

He added: “Two passengers aged 31 and 28 sustained serious injuries, and a further two passengers aged 31 and 30 sustained minor injuries

“The incident occurred in the vicinity of a police car; as such, the matter has been referred to the IOPC for investigation.”