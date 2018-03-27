Drink-driver found asleep in wrecked car

A drink-driver travelled for two miles on three wheels before stopping and falling asleep in his wrecked car in the middle of the road.

A court heard this week how the driver - 28-year-old jockey Peter Lebigre - was discovered asleep when police were called to reports of a broken down Volvo C70 on the A281 at Rudgwick near Horsham.

Police say that when they arrived, they found that the front nearside wheel of the car was missing and a rear tyre was completely flat - and the car had caused ‘extensive damage to the road surface.’

The incident, say police, happened at around 5.15am on February 18 when the vehicle was found by an off-duty police officer who had noticed Lebigre, from Cousins Way, Pulborough, was asleep.

After he roused him, Lebigre tried to drive off, but the off-duty officer took his keys and held onto them until police arrived.

Lebigre was given a roadside breath test, which he failed. He was later charged with driving with 43mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and possession of cannabis.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on March 20, Lebigre was banned from driving for three years and sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

A police spokesman said later: “People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

“If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.”