Dream come true for author as story is set to be brought to life

Horsham author Daisy White is delighted to have optioned one of her stories to local independent creatives ‘Singularis’.

Entitled ‘Ripe Tomatoes’, the story is set to go into production in February.

Daisy said: “I saw the call for potential stories to be made into films last year, and submitted four. I was so excited when they called to say ‘Ripe Tomatoes’ had been chosen.

“It is an absolute dream come true, and I can’t wait to see actors actually bringing my story alive.

Daisy has a busy year ahead for 2018, with six new book releases, including the second book in the successful Ruby Baker Mysteries.

Daisy added: “The Ruby Baker Mysteries are set in 1960’s Brighton, which is where I was born.

“The second book in the series, ‘Before I Found You’ sees Ruby investigating a cold case of a missing child and is out on January 30.

“When a woman claims to have served ten years for a crime she didn’t commit, Ruby can’t turn her plea for help down,” she added.

“I am having to be so organised this year, as I never planned to have so many books out at once, but publishing schedules vary and it just happened.”

The Ruby Baker series is published by Joffe Books, but Daisy also writes Young Adult thrillers for US publisher Fire & Ice YA Books, and has a book for younger children out this spring with New Zealand based publisher, The Patchwork Raven.

As well as writing a new thriller, and working with editors and art departments at her current publishers, Daisy is looking forward to attending The Southern Book Show on March 4 in Worthing.