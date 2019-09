Firefighters from Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath, as well as East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, attended the incident. A spokesman said crews were called to extinguish a bailer fire, which had also set fire to a field of stubble.

Firefighters at the scene Eddie Howland freelance Buy a Photo

Firefighters at the scene Eddie Howland freelance Buy a Photo

Firefighters at the scene Eddie Howland freelance Buy a Photo

Firefighters at the scene Eddie Howland freelance Buy a Photo

View more