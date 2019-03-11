Dramatic photos as strong winds batter the Horsham district

Trees were pulled down and roads were blocked for hours as strong winds battered the Horsham district over the weekend.

The windy weather caused traffic chaos on Saturday, Sunday and even throughout parts of today (March 11) as engineers dealt with uprooted trees and damaged power cables.

On Sunday (March 10) Horsham Police released a dramatic photo of a large tree which had been blown down across Hammerpond Road in Horsham.

Officers were forced to close the road whilst the tree was removed, causing traffic chaos in the area for hours until it was reopened just after 6.30pm.

Earlier that day police had been forced to close part of the A264 between Fulfords Hill and Newbridge Nurseries after a tree took out some power lines along the road.

A fallen tree also caused delays along Robin hood Lane near Warnham with the road becoming blocked by large branches.

Fallen tree in Hammerpond Road in Horsham. Photo by Horsham Police

On Saturday (March 9) police shared a photo of a fallen tree which blocked Annington Road near Steyning.

The disruption continued into today with rail services cancelled after a fallen tree blocked the line between Horsham and Three Bridges.

More chaos could yet be on its way with storm Gareth set to hit the district over the next two days. For more see: Sussex set to be battered by strong gusting winds as Storm Gareth arrives

Were you affected by the windy weather this weekend? Send your stories and pictures to our newsdesk at ct.news@jpimedia.co.uk

Tree down along Robin Hood Lane near Warnham. Photo by Fraser Sharman-Patch

Fallen tree along Annington Road near Steyning. Photo by Horsham Police