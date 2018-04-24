Donation to mediation services

A Horsham charity is offering additional training to its team of volunteers - thanks to a donation from business services provider Kinex.

The West Sussex Mediation Service, based in North Street, provides free help to anyone looking to resolve conflict in their personal or professional lives.

Bosses rely on a team of skilled volunteers to provide counselling and support across the region and beyond.

This week they have received a donation from kinex - and say the money will be used to provide additional training for their 60-strong mediators.

Kinex has provided the funding via their kinex Community Support Scheme, which supports a range of charitable causes across the UK. The company specialises in providing business services to SMEs, including fixed lines and calls, broadband, mobile, gas, electricity and water.

Speaking about the donation, West Sussex Mediation Service’s, Nick Handley, said: “As a charity our aim is to help change lives for the better and we rely on the generosity of donors - including kinex - to help us do that.

Kinex’s Chief Marketing Officer, Susie Delves, added: “Our Community Support Scheme provides financial help to a wide range of charities and organisations and we are delighted to be partnering with the West Sussex Mediation Service.”