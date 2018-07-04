Domino’s application to relocate to new premises approved

Domino’s Pizza has been given permission to relocate to a new premises in Horsham’s Springfield Road despite concerns being raised about road safety.

The takeaway company applied to Horsham District Council to move from number 41 to number 45, Mr Li’s Chinese Restaurant.

At a meeting of the council’s planning committee on Tuesday (July 3), a number of members expressed concerns about road safety in the area, and some were unhappy that West Sussex County Council’s highways team had raised no objection to the application.

Christine Costin (Lib Dem/Trafalgar) said there had been ‘horrific problems’ over the years with parking and turning in the area, while Andrew Baldwin (Con, Holbrook East), said pizza vehicles were “literally all over the place” at crucial times.

Objecting to the application, Paul Bradley, chairman of the Potters Place Residents’ Association, told the meeting: “There are already parking problems in Springfield Road, especially at weekends.

“This application will increase illegal parking, blocking vital sight lines as drivers leave Potters Place.”

Mr Bradley reminded members about an accident involving a Potters Place resident which resulted in the air ambulance being called.

He said: “Memories are raw on this. We don’t want another one. This is the wrong application in the wrong location.”

However, with highways having given the application the all-clear, councillors said they had no planning reason to turn it down.

Fergus Sykes, speaking as agent for the application, said it would have no impact on highway safety.

He added: “It is not anticipated that the relocation will result in an increase in the number of customers or delivery drivers at the site.

“The relocation to a larger unit is simply to allow for more space to effectively operate the business and improve the environment for staff and customers collecting orders.”