Dogs and driver in ‘lucky escape’ after crash near Cowfold

Two dogs and a driver had a ‘lucky escape’ after a car left a road in a crash along the A281.

Police have released information today (January 23) following the incident near Cowfold on January 17.

A car left a road near Cowfold. Photo by Horsham Police

A spokesman said: “Sarah Brill, 32, an animal beautician, of Rowan Avenue, Hove, was arrested on the A281 at Cowfold on January 17 and charged with driving with 56mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system. She is listed to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 31.

“It follows an incident on the same road around 6.15am that day, whereby a Nissan Navara left the road and collided with metal barriers. No injuries were reported and no-one else was involved.”

Following the crash Horsham Police said on Twitter: “Regardless of the outcome of the investigation, all parties were lucky to have walked away from this collision, including the two dogs in the back of the car.”