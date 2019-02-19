Do you recognise this man, found dead on a Sussex beach?

Police are trying to identify a man whose body was found washed up at the foot of Sussex cliffs.

Officers hope sharing this artist’s impression of his face may help solve the mystery.

The man’s body was found on a beach near Birling Gap, East Sussex, on November 18, 2018, police said.

According to Sussex Police, he is of Asian appearance, 5ft 3ins, with brown eyes, dark/black hair, and dark stubble on his face.

He is described as being of slight build and “possibly” in his 20s.

The man was wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up and cords tied, a grey jumper with blue stripes, a white vest, black trousers with a unique weaved metal belt, and brown size 7 shoes.

Police say he was also wearing a turquoise coloured rosary bead necklace and a green lanyard with a small key and “I support refugees” tag attached.

There were no tattoos or any obvious scars or marks, police said, and no identification or notes of any sort were found on him.

Coroners Officer Jon Padovani said, “All our enquiries so far have failed to establish his identity. We hope the artist’s impression, together with description, will jog memories, and enable us to find his family or other loved ones, wherever they may be.”

If you can help, please contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 427 of 18/11/18.

Details can also be found on the UK Missing Persons Unit website.