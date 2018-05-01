Dial Post pub wins ‘Rural Oscar’ award

The Crown Inn at Dial Post has just won Best Pub in the South East in The Countryside Alliance Awards, nicknamed the ‘Rural Oscars’.

Owners Penny and James Middleton Burn are thrilled with the award.

Penny said: “Having lived in Dial Post for most of my life this feels like a very special achievement that I share with all our customers who are part of The Crown family.

“We are all about country life, local people, local produce and loyal customers from all walks of life.”

The pub category was a new addition to this year’s awards now in their 13th year, in celebration of the iconic rural local, alongside Best Local Food & Drink, Best Village Shop/Post Office, Best Butcher, Best Rural Enterprise.

Over 11,000 businesses were nominated honouring the skills and produce, tradition, enterprise and the people who go the extra mile for their communities.

At the awards ceremony that was held at the House of Lords last week, the Crown team was met by local MP Jeremy Quin.

He said: “It was a pleasure to see the team from The Crown up at Westminster and I am delighted they won the well deserved award for the Best Rural Pub in the South East. Good pubs are at the heart of their communities and I congratulate the Crown on its achievement.”

For further information visit www.crowninndialpost.co.uk