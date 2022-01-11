Dial 999 if you see this ‘vulnerable’ Horsham teenager

Police said they are concerned for Evian, who has been reported missing.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The 14-year-old, who is vulnerable, was last seen leaving his home around 4pm on Tuesday, January 11.

“Evian is described as white, of slim build, with blond hair, and is possibly wearing a navy coat with a fur hood.

Anyone with information about where Evian could be is urged to report it online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1029 of 11/01. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-221101-190741001

“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999.”