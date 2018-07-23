Developers urged to act over ‘dangerous’ trees

Developers have been urged to take urgent action over a group of ‘dangerous’ oak trees on a village housing estate after a branch fell from one of them.

Broadbridge Heath Parish Council has written to developers Countryside outlining concerns over the state of the trees on the Wickhurst Green Estate.

The council first raised concerns two months ago. Parish council chairman Viv Edwards issued a statement on behalf of the council saying: “At the annual Parish Meeting in May, a representative from Countryside was made aware of the dangerous state of some of the larger trees on the development south of the village by local residents.

“Following the meeting, Countryside confirmed to the parish council that the trees are their responsibility and assured us that they would be undertaking a tree survey as soon as possible.

“The company has been made aware of the fallen branch and we have stressed that this is an urgent health and safety issue and asked that they take immediate action to make the tree safe.”

She said the council was told last week that Countryside had madea tree surgeon aware of the issue and asked them to deal with it.

“We understand that there are other large trees on the site that are causing concern and have stressed to Countryside that the tree survey should be conducted as a matter of urgency.

“The Parish Council ask that residents also contact Countryside requesting that urgent action be taken.”

The County Times has approached Countryside to comment on the matter but the company has not yet responded.