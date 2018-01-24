Desperate families face debt crisis

Scores of desperate families in Horsham are now seeing their finances at breaking point, according to startling new figures.

They show that 135 struggling families and individuals have turned to a leading Horsham money advice charity for help following ‘Blue Monday.’

That’s the day - last week - when post Christmas money worries finally take full effect with soaring credit card bills landing on doormats.

Horsham Debt Advice Service says that more than £1.6 million of personal debt is currently being managed by caseworkers in the district.

Service chairman Mike Bone said: “Family budgets are often extremely tight, and it is very easy to find debts spiral out of control, particularly when family circumstances change.

“Our trained advisors offer free, confidential face to face advice. Those struggling from debt tell us of the relief they find from talking with an advisor who can help them start to resolve the problems.

“We rely on a team of dedicated team of trained and knowledgeable volunteers to provide this essential service which is funded by Horsham Churches Together.”

Horsham Debt Advice Service can be contacted on 01403 258040 hdas@btconnect.com