Departed former Brighton and Bradford player was not in Crawley Town boss's football plans

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi revealed departed midfielder/defender Romain Vincelot left Reds because he was 'not in his plans'.

The former Bradford captain, 33, who has also played for Brighton in the Championship was only six months into an 18-month contract.

He came to Crawley last summer as one of Harry Kewell's signings.However his contract was cancelled before he joined League 1 club Shrewsbury Town this week.

He made just 12 league appearances for Reds, plus three in cups, used as a central defender, the last of these being in their 4-0 drubbing at home by MK Dons on November 3.

Cioffi said: "Romain is a great professional and he is a good man but he wasn't in my plans.

"All because you don't fit a methodology or ideas of a particular manager doesn't mean you are not a good player; that's life.

"I respect him as a professional, he is a good player.

"He has found a better club in League 1 so I wish him all the best."

