Demolition complete as work steps up on £35m Piries Place development

Works to redevelop an historic Horsham site have hit a new milestone as demolition comes to an end.

Piries Place is set to be transformed as construction continues to bring about a £35m scheme to rejuvenate the area.

Demolition he started on the old Waitrose building, Piries Place Horsham. Pic Steve Robards SR1728609 SUS-171127-155253001

Developers are looking to create a ‘high quality leisure led’ shopping quarter which will include a new 92-bed hotel, a three-screen cinema, shops and restaurant units.

Construction company Gilbert Ash is undertaking the works on behalf of developers Reef Estates and began knocking down shops on the northern side of the site in November.

Reef confirmed this week the demolition phase was now completed and works were progressing well.

Jason Russell, Reef Estates Construction Director, said: “We are working hard with our main contractor, Gilbert Ash on the next phase of the development whilst trying to ensure that existing tenants can continue trading as the construction progresses.

The latest artist's impression of Piries Place. SUS-171122-165924001

“Works are still targeted for completion in early 2019 and with the demolition stage now finished we are looking forward to seeing the construction phase progress over the summer.”

So far three traders have been confirmed to be moving into the site when it’s completed next year.

Independent boutique style cinema chain Everyman will be taking over the cinema while national giant Premier Inn will run the hotel. Raymond Blanc’s gastro pub chain The White Brasserie Co is also set to open its first Sussex pub, complete with a French brasserie twist, in the unit which fronts the Carfax.

A logo for international coffee shop chain Starbucks was also spotted on hoardings around the site, sparking excitement the retailer will be returning to the town. However, it has not been confirmed to be part of the scheme.

Amended plans for proposed Piries Place Car Park showing 'living wall' (photo from HDC's planning portal).

Reef added current traders including Louise Sloan Opticians, Ceramic Shack, Broadbridge, Timpson and Lower Lodge Candles will also remain at the site.

Mr Russell said: “As well as the build progressing, it’s exciting to see the new branding for the site.

“Reef Estates vision to reposition this important town centre location and create a high quality leisure led offer which compliments the existing town centre retail and restaurant provision is coming to life.”

However, demolition in the area is not yet finished.

Horsham Distinct Council has confirmed Piries Place car park will shut on June 18 as it looks to create a new, larger parking facility in a separate project.

The 330 space car park will be knocked down and replaced with a 516 space building, set to cost around £8m.

Works will be funded and overseen by the council and are set to be completed at the same time the Piries shopping development finishes.

