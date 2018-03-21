Delivery delays in waste bin stickers

Delays are being experienced in the delivery of some new garden waste bin stickers to homes in Horsham.

But Horsham District Council is assuring residents that garden waste will be collected as usual.

In a notice on the council’s website it states: “Please note that due to unforeseen technical issues some membership stickers for the 2018/19 service year may be delayed by a few days, arriving early April.

“All garden waste bins that display the previous 2017/18 membership sticker will continue to be emptied. Please therefore continue to place your garden waste bins at your collection point by 6am on collection day.”