Delight as new Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre opens

The new Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre has been met with delight as the £12.3m building opened its doors to the public.

After years of planning and construction the facility, in Wickhurst Lane, opened today to much excitement

The building, know as The Bridge, will host a 70 plus station gym, several studios, a sports hall and a clip and climb along with many more new features.

It was officially opened by owners Horsham District Council on Friday night with council chairman Peter Burgess cutting the ribbon.

Cabinet member for Leisure and Culture Jonathan Chowen said: "I am delighted that after such a substantial investment and years of planning and preparation, the community can now enjoy such an impressive, light and spacious sporting leisure venue.

"I would like to take this opportunity once again to thank the many partners and local sports groups that have worked so closely with us to deliver such an amazing facility which will undoubtedly encourage more people to enjoy a more active lifestyle.

"Do now come along, take a good look around, share your impressions on social media and sign up for the many offers that are available and make the best use possible of this great sports and leisure hub."

Although owned by Horsham District Council the building will be managed by Places Leisure, which ran the previous centre.

Sandra Dodd, chief executive of Places Leisure, said: "The local and wider community now have a modern state-of-the-art leisure facility that will encourage participation in fitness, sport and health over the coming decades.

"Together with Horsham District Council we are looking forward to welcoming even more members of our community to their new leisure home and hope they will enjoy all that it has to offer."