Delight as incinerator refused

‘Delighted’ campaigners are celebrating a decision to refuse an incinerator proposed for North Horsham made by county councillors today (Tuesday June 19).

Britaniacrest is looking to build a recycling, recovery and renewable energy facility at the former Wealden Brickworks site off Langhurstwood Road to handle 230,000 tonnes of residual waste a year.

Nearly 1,200 objections were received by West Sussex County Council, while a petition opposing the plans was signed by 4,532 people.

Concerns included the impact on new and existing residents, the area’s landscape, highway capacity and road safety, noise, air quality, human health, the environment and whether the facility was needed.

The application was rejected by the authority’s planning committee by eight votes to four today (Tuesday June 19).

Afterwards Sally Pavey, from No Incinerator 4 Horsham, said: “We are delighted our voices and residents’ voices have been heard.”

She also thanked councillors who voted to refuse the application.

County councillor Peter Catchpole, who represents Holbrook, added: “I think the 5,500 people who said no will be reassured that democracy has a point to make.”

But Britaniacrest Recycling director Chris Foss said “We are very disappointed that the planning committee members have not granted permission for this facility.

“This is in spite of the fact that the site is already operating as a waste management site with no change in waste volumes or vehicle numbers being requested in the application. Without this modernisation of the site, the recycling activity will continue outdoors and waste will continue to be exported out of county and aboard - which is truly disappointing.

“We will now consider the situation and decide whether to proceed with an appeal against the decision or just continue under the existing planning permissions.”

More to follow.