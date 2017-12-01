Delight as Henfield Hub receives lottery funding

We are delighted to announce that an application to the Lottery Fund for a grant to upgrade and enhance the Henfield Hub has been successful.

Since being launched in October 2012 as a leading edge community website, the Hub has established itself as an essential source of information for Henfield and surrounding areas. Over that period, we have seen dramatic changes in both technology and in how individuals communicate and obtain information.

Today, the majority of people use smart phones and tablets rather than PCs to search the web, and social media like Facebook are a popular means of keeping in touch with what's happening.

Tony Jackson, chairman of Henfield Hub CIC, said that: “for the Hub to remain at the cutting edge of community engagement, we need to build these new capabilities into the Hub as well as taking the opportunity to refresh its look and feel. To help fund the changes needed, we are very pleased that the Big Lottery has granted us £7,950 for our project ‘Beyond the Village Website’.”

The local MP for the area, Nick Herbert, who has been a firm supporter of the Hub since its inception, was very pleased to congratulate Tony Jackson (seen on the right), and editor-in-chief, Digby Stephenson (on the left), on this award when they met recently. Nick Herbert said: “It’s great to hear that the Henfield Hub team have won lottery funding to enable them to take the website to the next level. It’s a great local resource, and I was interested to learn about their plans and look forward to seeing the end result.”

The banner in the photo shows the slogan that was used in 2012 to launch the Hub ‘Henfield @ the touch of a button’. With the planned changes, Tony added that “we intend to make the Hub ‘Henfield @ your fingertips’! Over the coming weeks, we will be preparing a detailed specification of changes and we need a group of volunteers to comment on the detailed proposals as we develop them. If you are interested in helping, please let us know by email to info@henfieldhub.com.”