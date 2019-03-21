Delight as crowds flock to new Next store in Horsam town centre

The new Next store has officially opened in Horsham town centre and has already welcomed hundreds of excited shoppers through the doors.

Crowds of people queued out the door as the long standing retailer opened its new store in Swan Walk shopping centre yesterday (March 20).

Horsham Next manager Jamie Allen opening the new store

After spending more than 32 years in West Street the retailer has taken over part of the converted unit which used to house BHS.

The store is three time bigger than its previous shop and spans two floors, offering everything from women’s, men’s and children’s clothing to a larger home section and a Costa.

Dionne Mancuso, Next area manager, said: “We have been waiting for this store for years. It’s just an absolute delight to have the store open and the team have been fantastic setting it up.”

Jamie Allen, manager at the Horsham store, said the team had only been given the keys a few weeks ago and praised his staff for their hard work in getting the shop ready.

He said: “The store is amazing. It’s brighter, more spacious and more airy. All the departments are twice the size of what they used to be.

"Moving stores is harder than moving house. I would just like to thank all the staff as they have been absolutely amazing."

He added: "Welcome to a nice, big and spacious store with a bit more to offer."

Gill Buchanan Swan Walk centre manager said she was delighted to welcome Jamie and the team to the Swan Walk family.

She said: "We are absolutely delighted. Our customers have borne with us through quite destructive works but hopefully everyone will see it's worth it

"To have Jamie and his team and the Next brand as part of Swan Walk is fantastic."

In total 17 new jobs have been created across both Next and Costa.

With the store tripling in size Next has been able to vastly increase many of its ranges at the Horsham store, particularly its homeware section.

The section includes products from bedding to lighting and the store is also offering a home design consultant service where appointments can be booked with a specialist to help design your home.

