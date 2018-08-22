Delays as traffic ‘slows and looks’ at car fire on M23

Delays are being reported on the M23 this evening (August 22) as traffic slows down to watch a car fire.



Firefighters are battling a blaze after a car caught fire close to junction 9 of the motorway at about 5.30pm.

Dramatic photos show the car on fire in the outside lane on the northbound carriageway.

According to the AA delays are being reported southbound ‘due to people slowing to look at the car fire on the opposite carriageway’.

A spokesman for the fire service said two hose reels were being used and two Breathing Apparatus (BA).

They added: “We sent a fire engine from Crawley to assist fire engines from Surrey.

“There are no casualties and the fire was of accidental ignition.”

Delays of up to ten minutes are being experienced in the area.