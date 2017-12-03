Debris on road after A24 collision

There are traffic delays on the A24 following a collision in Kingsfold.
Police were called at 3.17pm today to a report of a two-car collision.
There is debris on the road but no lanes are blocked, police confirm.
No injuries have been reported.
