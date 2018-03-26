Day of fun for charity funds

Service users, tenants and staff of Westhope Care in Horsham held a marathon of laps around Horsham Park in aid of Sports Relief on Friday March 16.

Westhope Care has residential and supported living services for people living with learning disabilities and physical disabilities.

Twenty service users and six staff (many of whom were in fancy dress) met at one of their residential homes, Westhope Lodge by the park, giving the day a party feel with cake and soft drinks.

The event was organised by people living in Westhope Care services. Not only did it raise valuable funds for Sports Relief but also enabled service users to give to others in need, socialise and have lots of fun and laughter.

The registered manager of Westhope Mews said: “It is a valuable experience for people in our services to be enabled to give back to others in need and to be given the opportunity not only to participate but to be able to help out with organising the event.”

For more information visit www.westhopecare.co.uk