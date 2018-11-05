Date confirmed for Horsham Christmas light switch on

Christmas lights in Horsham town centre are due to be switched on from Tuesday November 20.

The illuminations are due to co-ordinate with the festive light installation at the Swan Walk shopping centre.

Horsham was once renowned for what was hailed as 'the best Christmas lights in the South' at a time when corporations contributed thousands of pounds to the illuminations.

The gradual loss of that funding sparked a debate among the public over whether or not taxpayers' money should be used to make up the shortfall and maintain the festive lights at their previous levels.

At the time, a majority of the public argued against taxpayers' money being used on a large scale for Christmas lights.

Since then, Horsham has featured lighting which has been described as 'simple yet elegant' and a case of 'less is more'.

This follows readers calling for a Christmas light switch on ceremony, commenting that they miss the festive events of years gone by.

