Cyclist seriously hurt in A29 crash

A cyclist was seriously hurt - suffering what police describe as ‘possibly life threatening’ injuries - when he was involved in a crash with a car near Ockley on Saturday.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was rushed to hospital after the accident and the A29 closed locally while police investigated what happened.

Police say the crash happened at around 12.30pm at the junction between the A29 Bognor Road and Ruckmans Lane and Weare Street, close to Oakwood Hill.

The driver of the car involved - a white Toyota Aygo - was uninjured.

A police spokesman said: “We are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the collision or the immediate aftermath, or who may have dash-cam or helmet cam footage, to make contact on 101 using reference PR/P18147070.”